India reported 50,407 new COVID-19 cases and 804 deaths in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,36,962 people also recovered from the deadly virus since Friday morning. Active coronavirus infections also declined to 6.10 lakh. The daily positivity rate stood at 3.48 percent.

Tweet By ANI:

India reports 50,407 fresh #COVID19 cases, 1,36,962 recoveries and 804 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 6,10,443 (1.43%) Death toll: 5,07,981 Daily positivity rate: 3.48% Total vaccination: 1,72,29,47,688 pic.twitter.com/xy9AJY5K4g — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)