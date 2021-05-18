India witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 cases by reporting 2,63,533 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 patients who recovered during the past 24 hours, outnumbered the daily coronavirus count with 4,22,436 recoveries. Meanwhile, 4,329 new fatalities in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll to 2,78,719.

