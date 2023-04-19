India is on its way to becoming the world’s most populous country, according to data released by the United Nations. As per the data, India will overtake China with almost 3 million more people in the middle of this year. As per a report in Reuters, the demographic data released by the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) "State of World Population Report, 2023", the report estimates India’s population at 1,428.6 million or 1.4286 billion against 1.4257 billion for China. World Population Reaches 8 Billion; Funny Memes, Jokes and Reactions Go Viral (View Tweets).

India Is on Its Way To Become the World's Most Populous Country

