Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that a Normal monsoon is expected this year. As per IMD's weather forecast for the country, normal rainfall is likely over many areas of peninsular India and adjoining East Central India, East India, Northeast India, and some parts of Northwest India. Besides, Mohapatra also said that El Nino conditions are likely to develop during the monsoon season and its impact may be seen during the second half of the season. El Nino Weather Patterns May Affect India Adversely, Likely To Cause Monsoon Rain Deficit: Experts.

Normal Monsoon Is Expected This Year

El Nino Conditions Are Likely To Develop During the Monsoon Season

