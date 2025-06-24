India on Tuesday, June 24, welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, expressing deep concern over escalating regional tensions and urging all parties to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had been closely monitoring developments, including the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and Tehran’s retaliation targeting US military bases in Qatar. “While we remain deeply concerned about the prospects for overall and sustained regional security and stability, we welcome reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and the role played by the US and Qatar in bringing it about," the MEA said in a statement. “India stands ready to play its part in these efforts and hopes that all concerned parties will work towards sustained peace and stability," it further added. 'Israel Is Not Going To Attack Iran': US President Donald Trump Says All Israeli Planes Will Turn Around and Head Home While Doing Friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran After Both Sides Violate Ceasefire.

India Welcomes Israel-Iran Ceasefire

