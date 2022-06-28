The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Tuesday said that India will ban the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of identified single-use plastic items. Single-use plastics or SUPs that have low utility and high littering potential will be banned all across the country from July 1.

