India Witnesses Slight Decline in Daily COVID-19 Cases; Country Reports Over 3.92 Lakh Coronavirus Infections, 3,689 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

India reports 3,92,488 new #COVID19 cases, 3689 deaths and 3,07,865 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,95,57,457 Total recoveries: 1,59,92,271 Death toll: 2,15,542 Active cases: 33,49,644 Total vaccination: 15,68,16,031 pic.twitter.com/5xytqvn2K0 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

