In a display of strategic capability, the Indian Air Force (IAF) executed a trial run using its fighter jets and transport planes on a highway airstrip in Korisapadu, Baptla District in Andhra Pradesh. The exercise’s crowning achievement was the successful touchdown of the IAF’s transport aircraft on the makeshift airstrip. A video of the IAF's successful trial on a highway airstrip has surfaced on social media. Himachal Pradesh: Indian Air Force Airlifts Two Critical Patients, Medical Team in Lahaul and Spiti; Save Lives (See Pics).

IAF Conducts Successful Trial on Highway Airstrip

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Indian Air Force's fighter jets and transport planes conducted a trial run on the highway airstrip in Korisapadu, Baptla District. The highlight of the event was the successful landing of transport aircraft on the airstrip. pic.twitter.com/TncBuiT4fu — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

