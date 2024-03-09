The Indian Air Force (IAF) swiftly responded to an urgent request from the Himachal Pradesh government for a Casevac sortie from Stingri Helipad, Lahaul and Spiti, on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Two critically ill patients and a medical team were airlifted by a Mi-17 V5 helicopter to Bhuntar Airfield. According to the IAF, both the patients were saved due to the efforts of the Air Force and the medical team. Live Human Heart Airlifted: Indian Air Force Aircraft AN-32 Airlifts 'Live' Human Heart From Nagpur to Pune for Transplant (See Pic).

Indian Air Force Airlifts Two Critical Patients in Himachal Pradesh

Indian Air Force (IAF) swiftly responded to an urgent request from Himachal Pradesh Govt for a Casevac sortie from Stingri Helipad earlier this morning. Two critically ill patients and a medical team were airlifted by a Mi-17 V5 helicopter to Bhuntar airfield, saving lives: IAF pic.twitter.com/Ov3Vvyg3wp — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

