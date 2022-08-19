The Indian Air Force has deployed its special chopper 'Cheetal' to rescue an Italian mountaineer who is certainly stranded on a mountain top in the Kargil sector of Jammu & Kashmir. As per sources, the operations are in progress & all required assets have been deployed in the area. However, the operations may take some time due to the terrain.

Check ANI's Tweet:

Indian Air Force has deployed its Cheetal helicopter to rescue an Italian mountaineer stranded on a mountain top in the Kargil sector. The operations are in progress and all required assets have been deployed. The operations may take some time due to the terrain: IAF Sources — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

