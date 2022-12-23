Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered condolences after at least 16 Army personnel were killed and four injured in a road accident involving an Army truck at Zema in North Sikkim. The accident took place when the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn. Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim, Rajnath Singh Tweeted. Sikkim Road Accident: 16 Indian Army Jawans Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge Near India-China Border

Army Personnel Killed in Accident:

16 Army personnel have lost their lives, four injured in a road accident involving an Army truck at Zema, North Sikkim. The accident happened when the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/qkulDm99Gp — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2022

Rajnath Singh Offers Condolences:

Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)