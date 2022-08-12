The Indian Coast Guard Ship in a joint operation with the ICG Chopper braved through the rough sea & strong winds to rescue 05 crew members, including foreigners, from a distressed Switzerland Flag Yacht Poorima at Mandwa off Alibaug on the 12th of August 2022. All the crew members are safe as per reports.

Check ICG's Tweet:

