Four crew members went missing while five others were injured after an explosion took place in a Singapore-flagged container ship off the Kerala coast in Kochi on Monday, June 9. The MV WAN HAI 503 on passage from Colombo to Nhava Sheva reported an explosion under deck in position 315, Kochi 130. According to the Indian Coast Guard PRO, said that four crew were reported missing and five were injured. The ship was carrying containerised cargo with a total crew of 22. CGDO on task diverted for assessment. The Coast Guard PRO said that ICGS Rajdoot off New Mangalore, ICGS Arnvesh off Kochi and ICGS Sachet off Agatti were diverted for assistance. More details are awaited. Indian Coast Guard on High Alert After Liberian-Flagged Vessel MSC ELSA 3 Sinks off Kochi Coast Due to Flooding (See Pics and Video).

MV WAN HAI 503 Blast

