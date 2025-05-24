A Liberia-flagged container ship, MSC ELSA 3, reported tilting shortly after leaving Vizhinjam port, approximately 38 miles off Kochi. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) launched a rescue operation, deploying ships and aircraft. Nine of 24 crew members have evacuated via liferafts, while efforts continue to rescue the remaining 15. ICG aircraft have dropped more liferafts to aid evacuation. DG Shipping has directed ship managers to initiate urgent salvage operations. The ICG is closely monitoring the situation to prevent loss of life and environmental damage. Indian Coast Guard Rescues Six Crew Members of MSV Salamath After Cargo Vessel Sinks Off Mangalore Coast (See Pics).

MSC ELSA 3 Tilts Off Kochi; 9 Crew Rescued by Coast Guard

A Liberia-flagged container vessel, MSC ELSA 3, reported tilting of its ship soon after departing Vizhinjam port and 38 miles from Kochi, seeking urgent assistance. Indian Coast Guard is coordinating conduct of Rescue operations while maintaining ships in area and aircraft… pic.twitter.com/lWLyXynwco — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)