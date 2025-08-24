Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) as part of its preparations for the Gaganyaan missions. The test was carried out to demonstrate the parachute-based deceleration system. The test marks a major step forward in ISRO’s human spaceflight programme. ISRO shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 24, 2025 and said, "ISRO successfully accomplishes first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) for end to end demonstration of parachute based deceleration system for Gaganyaan missions." The test was done with a joint collaboration between ISRO, the Indian Air Force, DRDO, the Indian Navy, and the Indian Coast Guard. Gaganyaan Mission: Astronauts Selected for India’s First-Ever Human Spaceflight Mission Will Be Felicitated Today at Air Force Auditorium, New Delhi.

ISRO Conducts Its First Integrated Air Drop Test for Gaganyaan Missions

ISRO successfully accomplishes first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) for end to end demonstration of parachute based deceleration system for Gaganyaan missions. This test is a joint effort of ISRO, Indian Air Force, DRDO,Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard pic.twitter.com/FGaAa1Ql6o — ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2025

