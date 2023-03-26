Indian Coast Guard Ship 'Vajra' on March 25 rescued seven Olive Ridley turtles entangled in a ghost net in the Gulf of Mannar, off Tamil Nadu coast. Olive Ridley turtles are one of the endangered species as per Schedule-I of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Olive Ridley turtles generally spend their entire life in the ocean. They emerge out of the water and take over a period of five to seven days to lay their eggs. Kerala: Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Crashes Near Runway of Nedumbassery Airport in Kochi, One Injured (Watch Video).

Indian Coast Guard Rescue Olive Ridley Turtles

