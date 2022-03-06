The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Sunday advised all Indian nationals in Ukraine to fill up an online form on an urgent basis amid the Russian invasion. "All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS. Be Safe Be Strong," the embassy said in an advisory.

Check Tweet:

