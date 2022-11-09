On Tuesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his help for the release of 16 Indian seafarers, who are on a Norwegian oil vessel that has been detained by the Equatorial Guinea. According to reports, the 16 Indian seafarers are a part of the 26-member crew of the Norwegian oil vessel 'Heroic Idun'. As per reports, the ship had reached the AKPO Terminal in Nigeria on August 8 to fill crude oil, however, it was intercepted and detained by a Guinea naval ship. Pictures and videos of the Indian seafarers making appeals to the government to rescue them is going viral on social media. Reportedly, the seafarers have been held captive on suspicion of oil theft. Tey have been in detention since mid August 2022. Viral Video: Man Throws Eggs at King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla in Northern England, Detained.

16 Indian sailors, member of 26 member crew of a ship detained and held captive in Equatorial Guinea on suspicion of oil theft plead to Indian government for their release. They have been in detention since mid August 2022. pic.twitter.com/1N93s7cP31 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 9, 2022

In another video, a person identified as Roshan Arora who is part of the 26 member crew was also seen making an appeal for their release. A resident of Kanpur, Arora claimed that the crew which is in detention for close to 3 months now, could be handed over to the Nigerian Navy.

Roshan Arora, part of the 26 member crew (16 Indian) detained after their vessel was intercepted on suspicion of oil theft in Equatorial Guinea. Arora, a resident of Kanpur claims the crew, in detention for close to 3 months now, could be handed over to Nigerian Navy. pic.twitter.com/uswkrJSV1E — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 9, 2022

