On Wednesday, a man was detained for throwing an egg at King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla as they carried out an engagement in northern England. As per reports, the man was detained for throwing an egg towards King Charles III. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, four eggs can be seen flying past the British monarch and his wife and smashing on the ground as the two arrived for a traditional ceremony in York. The King and the Queen Consort appeared to be unmoved by the incident and carried on with the engagement, reports Reuters. King Charles III To Be Crowned Alongside Camilla, Queen Consort on May 6 Next Year at Westminster Abbey.

Man Detained for Throwing Eggs at King Charles III

A man was detained after an egg was thrown at King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla as they carried out an engagement in northern England https://t.co/0quoCh6yUz — Reuters (@Reuters) November 9, 2022

Watch Video of the Incident

Sky's Royal Correspondent @laurabundock reports from York where a protester has been detained for throwing an egg towards King Charles. Latest: https://t.co/NdZEfUVO88 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/uj8n7Me9Ve — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 9, 2022

