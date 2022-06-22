IndianOil and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural gas have developed an indigenous Solar cook top “Surya Nutan”. Surya Nutan is a Stationary, rechargeable, and always kitchen-connected indoor solar cooking. It offers an online cooking mode while charging through the Sun which maximizes the system efficiency and ensures high utilization of energy from the Sun.

.@IndianOilcl & @PetroleumMin develops an indigenous Solar cook top “Surya Nutan” in pursuance to PM @narendramodi's vision to develop a viable solar solution to power kitchens It was demonstrated in the presence of union minister @HardeepSPuri today 🔗https://t.co/KTJT2qsVNh pic.twitter.com/0vAtNZb1jU — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)