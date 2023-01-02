Transactions on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform hit a new record of 782 crore in December 2022, with the value of these also touching a new high of Rs 12.8 lakh crore. UPI processed over 7400 crore transactions, valuing Rs 125.94 lakh crore, in the calendar year 2022. The volume of UPI transactions in December rose 7.12 per cent compared to November, with the value of transactions rising 7.73 per cent. Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Other UPI Payment Apps To Continue To Allow Unlimited Transactions As NPCI Extends Volume Cap Rules Deadline Till December 2024

UPI Transactions Set New Record:

India’s digital payment interface UPI has set another milestone with record high, 7.82 billion transactions worth Rs12.82 trillion in Dec 2022. Digital transformation is among the key issues that will be discussed during #G20India@FinMinIndia@DFS_India@g20orgpic.twitter.com/d0pntBkYxP — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 2, 2023

