Rohit Sharma will be captaining India in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel receive call-ups as KL Rahul has been appointed as vice-captain.

India’s T20 squad against NZ | R Sharma(Capt), KL Rahul (VC), R Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, R Pant (WC), Ishan Kishan (WC),Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, R Ashwin,Axar Patel,Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kr,D Chahar, Harshal Patel,Mohd Siraj Rohit Sharma named India's T20 Capt pic.twitter.com/P2D4lOtKL3 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

