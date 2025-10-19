A minor fire broke out onboard IndiGo flight 6E 2107 from Delhi to Dimapur on Sunday after a passenger’s power bank caught fire while the aircraft was taxiing at Delhi airport. The fire, which originated from a personal electronic device stored in a seat-back pocket, was swiftly extinguished by the cabin crew. IndiGo confirmed that the aircraft returned to the bay as a precaution. No injuries were reported, and the situation was brought under control within seconds, thanks to the crew’s prompt response and adherence to standard operating procedures. While the airline classified the incident as minor and professionally handled, it did not reveal the number of passengers onboard. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire. IndiGo reiterated its commitment to passenger safety in its official statement. Air India Flight AI 138 Snag in Milan Strands 255 Delhi-Bound Passengers Ahead of Diwali; Flyers Claim Left Without Food (Video).

Power Bank Catches Fire on IndiGo Flight 6E 2107 at Delhi Airport,

