The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Commissionerate busted an Input Tax Credit racket of more than Rs. 10 Crores in Navi Mumbai, Prabhat Kumar, Commissioner CGST & C. Excise, was quoted as saying. He added that the officials of the CGST Commissionerate Navi Mumbai arrested a businessman for his alleged involvement in a fake input tax credit racket of Rs 10 crore.

Input Tax Credit racket of more than Rs. 10 Crores busted by Navi Mumbai CGST Commissionerate, one businessman arrested: Prabhat Kumar, Commissioner CGST & C. Excise, Navi Mumbai Commissionerate — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

