The INSACOG has confirmed the presence of BA.4, and BA.5 variants of COVID-19 in India. According to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), the two cases of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Covid-19 have been found in Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Check tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)