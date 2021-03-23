Interest on Loans: Supreme Court Declines To Extend Loan Moratorium Period Beyond August 31, 2020

Waiver of complete interest is not possible because they have to pay interest to depositors like account holders and pensioners said Supreme Court — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)