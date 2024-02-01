Ahead of the Budget presentation today, February 1, MDMK MP Vaiko attacked the Modi government ahead of its interim Budget. Speaking to the media, MDMK MP Vaiko said, "They will try to hoodwink the people of India." Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her sixth straight Budget today ahead of the Parliamentary elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's last Budget before the Lok Sabha elections is expected to contain a mix of measures for the economy and electorally significant segments like farmers and women. Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives at Parliament With Budget Tablet To Present Interim Budget (Watch Video).

MDMK MP Vaiko on Interim Budget

#WATCH | "They will try to hoodwink the people of India...," says MDMK MP Vaiko on the government's interim Budget today. pic.twitter.com/lnzd5dqWcl — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)