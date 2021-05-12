PM Narendra Modi Expresses Gratitude to Nursing Staff For Their Contribution in Fight Against COVID-19 on International Nurses Day 2021:

International Nurses Day is a day to express gratitude to the hardworking nursing staff, who is at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. Their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2021

