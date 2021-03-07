"Aircraft Doesn't Know Whether It's Male or Female Officer. It Is Journey to Sit Their Says Everything," Says Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami:

It will be almost three decades for woman officers in IAF. Aircraft doesn't know whether it's a male or female officer who is flying it. It is the journey to sit in the aircraft that says everything -- whether we'll be able to do it or not: Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JJjYkkHtxI — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

If we were incapable of doing it, then we wouldn't have been at the spot. I have put in more 17 years of service and there are so many others like me: Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami (2/2)#InternationalWomensDay — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

