Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC has announced to launch "Navratri Special Tourist Train" for Katra's Mata Vaishno Devi with newly launched Bharat Gaurav Rake. The "Navratri Special Tourist Train" will be launched from September 30.

Navratri Special Tourist Train Launch Announcement:

IRCTC announces the launch of 'Navratri Special Tourist Train' for Katra's Mata Vaishno Devi with newly launched Bharat Gaurav Rake w.e.f 30th September. pic.twitter.com/1RFAvzIfPq — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

