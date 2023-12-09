The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out raids over 44 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra in a case related to a conspiracy by ISIS, a global terror outfit. "In a massive crackdown on ISIS, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today arrested 15 operatives of the banned terror outfit during multiple and widespread raids across Maharashtra and Karnataka. NIA teams swooped down on as many as 44 locations in Padgha-Borivali, Thane, Mira Road and Pune in Maharashtra, and Bengaluru in Karnataka early this morning, and apprehended the 15 accused for promoting terror and terror-related acts and activities of the proscribed organisation," NIA said in a release. "Huge amounts of unaccounted cash, firearms, sharp-edged weapons, incriminating documents, smartphones and other digital devices were seized during the raids, conducted as part of NIA’s ongoing efforts to disrupt and demolish the attempts of ISIS to carry out violent acts of terror and take innocent lives," NIA added.

ISIS Terror Funding Case

