ISRO chief S Somanath and other ISRO scientists were seen congratulating each other after the successful launch of the INSAT-3DS satellite. Earlier in the day, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS aboard spacecraft GSLV F14 at 5.35 pm from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking after its launch, SRO Chairman S Somanath said, "I am very happy to announce the successful accomplishment of the mission GSLV-F14 INSAT-3DS. The spacecraft has been injected into a very good orbit. We also noted that the vehicle has performed very well. Congratulations to everyone who has been a part of the team."

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: ISRO chief S Somanath and other ISRO scientists congratulate each other after the successful launch of INSAT-3DS (Source -ISRO) pic.twitter.com/DcdTmig7YV — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: On the launch of ISRO's INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite onboard a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle F14 (GSLV-F14), ISRO Chairman S Somanath says "I am very happy to announce the successful accomplishment of the mission GSLV-F14 INSAT-3DS. The spacecraft… pic.twitter.com/McbU9AJAuH — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

