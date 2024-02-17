The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite today, February 17. The space agency launched the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite onboard a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle F14 (GSLV-F14) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. A video of the launch has also gone viral on social media. The satellite will study weather forecasts and natural disaster warnings. In its 16th mission, the GSLV aims to deploy the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). GSLV-F14 Mission Launch: ISRO Set to Launch Meteorological Satellite INSAT-3DS for Weather Forecasting Today; Know Launch Time and Mission Objectives.

ISRO Launches INSAT-3DS Satellite

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: ISRO launches INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite onboard a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle F14 (GSLV-F14), from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Source: ISRO) pic.twitter.com/kQ5LuK975z — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

ISRO Launches INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite

ISRO launches INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite onboard a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle F14 (GSLV-F14), from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. pic.twitter.com/HHDdGVH7mO — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)