A disturbing incident at Jabalpur Railway Station, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral after a video surfaced showing a samosa vendor manhandling a passenger over a failed PhonePe transaction. The incident occurred around 5:30 PM on October 17 at Platform 5. The video shows the passenger trying to pay for samosas via a mobile app, but the payment fails. As his train begins to move, the passenger attempts to leave, but the vendor grabs him by the collar, demanding payment. In a panic, the passenger hands over his smartwatch and rushes to catch the train. The vendor is seen handing him two plates of samosas before letting him go. The video triggered outrage online, raising concerns about passenger safety and vendor behavior at railway stations. Following the public outcry, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained the vendor, and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Jabalpur, confirmed that his license is being cancelled. Authorities have assured strict action to prevent future misconduct. Jharkhand Shocker: Massage Chair Operator Caught Secretly Filming Woman at Jasidih Railway Station, Video of Heated Confrontation Goes Viral.

Passenger Caught Between Departing Train and Angry Vendor as UPI Payment Fails

At Jabalpur railway station, a vendor forced a passanger to pay online and buy samosas as the train chugged out of platform. When the online payment didn't go through, the passanger took off his wrist watch and gave it to the vendor who then released the collar. pic.twitter.com/sCzv69pDCb — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 18, 2025

Vendor Detained By RPF

वेंडर की पहचान कर ली गई है तथा RPF द्वारा उस पर प्रकरण दर्ज करते हुए हिरासत मे ले लिया गया है साथ ही लाइसेंसी के लाइसेंस को रद्द करने की कार्यवाही भी की जा रही है — DRM JABALPUR (@drmjabalpur) October 18, 2025

