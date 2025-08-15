A shocking incident at Jharkhand’s Jasidih railway station has gone viral after a massage chair operator was accused of secretly recording a woman using the facility. A video posted on social media shows the woman confronting the operator, who remained silent, before a man accompanying her physically assaulted him. She then demanded the manager’s presence. The clip has sparked outrage and renewed debate on safety in public spaces. Railway officials have acknowledged the matter, but no confirmed action has been reported. While filming in public isn’t illegal in India, misuse of such footage is punishable under the IT Act with up to three years’ jail and/or a INR 2 lakh fine. Bengaluru: Infosys Employee Caught Red-Handed Recording Explicit Videos of Female Colleagues in Washroom, Arrested as Over 30 Obscene Clips Found on His Phone.

Massage Chair Operator Caught Secretly Filming Woman at Jasidih Railway Station

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INDIANS (@indians)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)