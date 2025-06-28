A screengrab of the video shows devotees gathering to witness and be a part of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. (Photo credits: X/@ANI)

This morning, June 28, thousands of devotees gathered in Odisha's Puri to witness and participate in Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, which began yesterday, June 27. The video shared by the news agency ANI shows a sea of devotees witnessing and taking part in the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha. The annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced in Odisha's Puri on Friday, June 27, as devotees began pulling the majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, amidst chants, drumbeats, and spiritual fervour. Odisha: Gajapati Maharaja Performs Chhera Pahanra Ritual, Sweeps Rath Yatra Chariots With Golden Broom in Puri.

Thousands of Devotees Participate in Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath

#WATCH | Devotees gather to witness and be a part of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, which began yesterday, in Odisha's Puri. pic.twitter.com/giE2gnIIXu — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)