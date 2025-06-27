Puri (Odisha)[India], June 27 (ANI): Erstwhile King of Puri, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, arrived on Friday to perform the revered Chhera Pahanra ritual during the annual Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha

As part of the centuries-old tradition, the Maharaja swept the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra with a golden broom before the deities embarked on their annual journey to the Gundicha Temple.

Also Read | Big Relief for Commuters! Government To Slash Toll on Elevated Highways, Flyovers and Tunnels to Half; Check Details.

Meanwhile, in Chhattisgarh, Governor Ramen Deka extended his greetings on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025.

In West Bengal's East Medinipur district, the first-ever Rath Yatra at the Lord Jagannath temple in Digha began.

Also Read | Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri: Adani Group Starts Free 'Prasad Seva' for Pilgrims at Puri Dham in Odisha (Watch Videos).

The ISCKON Dwarka is organising the biggest Rath Yatra after Jagannath Puri, whose chariot has been designed with 108 types of mangoes. The ISKCON will conduct distribution of 11,000 kg mangoes.

The devotees can get the opportunity to pull the chariot by arriving at ISKCON Dwarka at 4 pm on Friday.

During the festival in Puri, devotees draw the grand chariots of the three deities, Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra, to the Gundicha Temple, where the deities reside for a week before returning to the Jagannath Temple. The Rath Yatra ceremony attracts a large crowd, making traffic management a key issue.

Earlier today, a large number of devotees gathered at the Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, as the grand annual Rath Yatra festival began on Friday morning.

People from across the country arrived to witness the grand chariots of the three deities: Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra, at the Gundicha temple, where the deities reside for a week before returning to the Jagannath temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra on Friday. Taking to his official 'X' handle, PM Modi wished for everyone's "happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health".

"On the sacred occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, my heartfelt best wishes to all fellow countrymen. May this holy festival of faith and devotion bring happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health to everyone's life. Jai Jagannath!", PM Modi's 'X' post read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)