The woman sub-inspector and the biker were killed in the road accident in Jagtial. (Photo credits: X/@jsuryareddy)

In an unfortunate incident in Telangana, a woman sub-inspector and biker died in a road accident near Chilvakodur in Jagtial district. The deceased sub-inspector, identified as Swetha, is reported to have lost control of her new car and hit a bike before going off the road and crashing into a roadside tree in Telangana's Jagtial district. The accident occurred when sub-inspector Swetha, working with Jagtial DCRB, was travelling from Arnakonda to Jagtial. It is reported that she died on the spot. Accident Caught on Camera in Telangana: Speeding Car Rams Into Bolero in Jagtial District, Drivers of Both Vehicles Injured; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Sub Inspector and Biker Died in Road Accident

Tragic, Woman SI and a Biker died in #RoadAccident near #Chilvakodur of #Gollapalli mandal in #Jagtial dist. Woman Sub-inspector Swetha, who was working with Jagtial DCRB, lost control of her New Car, after hitting a bike and went off the road and crashed into a roadside tree,… pic.twitter.com/7utyqcMBvL — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 4, 2025

