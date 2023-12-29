A bell weighing over 600 kg from Tamil Nadu will be placed in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The bell bears the inscription "Jai Sriram." Its installation is scheduled to take place once the construction work in the temple is successfully completed. The construction of Ram Temple is scheduled to be completed in few more days. Following that, the decoration work will begin for the consecration ceremony. Nearly 8,000 dignitaries have been invited to attend the consecration ceremony on January 22, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, distinguished members of Indian public life, as well as senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders LK Advani and MM Joshi. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: RSS To Reach Out to Over 29,000 Villages in Karnataka Before Ram Mandir Inauguration.

600 Kg Bell for Ram Temple

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Visuals of the temple bell weighing 600 kg that is going to be installed at Ayodhya's Ram temple. pic.twitter.com/SJmB9PWUUt — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

