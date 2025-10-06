In a disturbing incident, a German woman, Julia, and her Indian husband, Uttam Sharma, were allegedly attacked by their neighbours following a dispute allegedly over dog poop in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The video recorded by Julia shows a group of residents, mostly women, accompanied by their husbands, attempting to forcibly enter the couple’s home, hurling stones, abusing them, and snatching Julia’s phone in a bid to delete the clip. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Jaipur Shocker: Woman Suffering From Scrub Typhus Dies After Driver Abandons Vehicle As Ambulance Runs Out of Oxygen in Rajasthan, Case Registered.

German Woman Verbally Abused, Attacked by Neighbours in Jaipur

सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर एक वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है ◆ जिसमें जयपुर में जर्मनी की महिला और उसके भारतीय पति पर पड़ोसियों ने किया हमला ◆ वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहा है कि हमलावरों ने महिला के घर में घुसने का प्रयास किया ◆ उनका फोन छीन लिया और सीसीटीवी रिकॉर्डिंग मिटाने… pic.twitter.com/xTHxmNXmSn — News24 (@news24tvchannel) October 6, 2025

Mob Attack on German Woman, Her Indian Husband in Jaipur

In Jaipur, a German woman and her Indian husband were attacked by their Indian women neighbours and their simp husbands. They tried to break into her house, snatched her phone, and also tried to delete the CCTV recordings. They have no fear of the law. pic.twitter.com/W1eglk2pub — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) October 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News24 ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

