The Twitter handles of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Swacch Bharat Mission was briefly compromised on early Thursday. The hackers posted a series of tweets tagging SwachhBharat and other ministries. All tweets have been deleted now. The tweets posted also tagged some likely bot accounts and some real accounts and tweeted about crypto wallet “Sui Wallet”. Hackers had posted over 80 tweets. It has now been restored. LastPass Hacked Again; Popular Password Manager Compromised for Second Time This Year

Check Tweets:

It appears the official Twitter handles of Ministry of Jal Shakti and Swacch Bharat Mission have been compromised by promoters of “Sui Wallet,” a crypto wallet. pic.twitter.com/oJo1KZcntS — Vijaita Singh (@vijaita) December 1, 2022

A series of tweets have been posted and deleted on the official handles of Ministry of Jal Shakti and Swachch Bharat Mission. Another hack?! pic.twitter.com/acU78VDt6W — Deeksha Bhardwaj (@deekbhardwaj) December 1, 2022

