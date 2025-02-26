A shocking video from Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral, showing a group of women brutally assaulting a neighbour. The disturbing footage captures the victim pleading for help as she is mercilessly beaten with slaps, punches, and kicks. Despite her cries, no one intervened to stop the attack. The video shows the assailants forcefully throwing the woman to the ground before repeatedly slapping and kicking her. The exact reason behind the assault remains unclear, but the visuals have sparked outrage on social media, with many demanding action against the attackers. Authorities have reportedly taken note of the incident, and an investigation is expected. More details are awaited regarding the identity of those involved and the circumstances leading to the attack. The in-charge inspector of Kotwali Kalpi has been directed to investigate the matter and take necessary legal action. Jalaun: Salesman Beaten Up by Men in Uttar Pradesh for Denying Free Alcohol (Watch Video).

Woman Assaulted with Slaps, Punches, and Kicks by Group of Women

प्रकरण के संबंध में प्रभारी निरीक्षक कोतवाली कालपी को जांच कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही करने हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है । — JALAUN POLICE (@jalaunpolice) February 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)