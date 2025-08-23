In a tragic accident in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, promising cricketer Fareed Khan lost his life on August 20 after his bike collided with a suddenly opened car door. CCTV footage shows Khan riding along a local road when the parked vehicle’s door swung open directly into his path, causing him to crash violently. Despite immediate aid from other commuters and the car driver, Khan succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Jammu and Kashmir Accident: 2 Missing, 7 Rescued After Vehicle Falls Into River Near Kalai Village in Poonch (Watch Video).

Cricketer Killed After Bike Hits Suddenly Opened Car Door in Poonch

Caught on CCTV: Poonch cricketer Fareed Khan dies in tragic accident after car door suddenly opens, hitting his bike pic.twitter.com/LMVQ8t2riA — JAMMU LINKS NEWS (@JAMMULINKS) August 23, 2025

