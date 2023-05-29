In a shocking incident, a civilian was shot dead by terrorists in South Kashmir's Anantnag on Monday. The deceased was identified as Deepu, a resident of Udhampur. The deceased was working at a private circus mela at an amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag. Reportedly, the victim was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a case and launched a probe. More details are awaited. Jammu and Kashmir: Civilian Injured in Grenade Attack At CRPF in Srinagar’s Hawal.

Civilian Shot Dead in Anantnag

Civilian Shot Dead:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)