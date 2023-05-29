In a shocking incident, a civilian was shot dead by terrorists in South Kashmir's Anantnag on Monday. The deceased was identified as Deepu, a resident of Udhampur. The deceased was working at a private circus mela at an amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag. Reportedly, the victim was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a case and launched a probe. More details are awaited. Jammu and Kashmir: Civilian Injured in Grenade Attack At CRPF in Srinagar’s Hawal.

Civilian Shot Dead in Anantnag

#Terrorists fired upon one civilian namely Deepu R/O Udhampur working at private circus mela at amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in #Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Case registered, #investigation going on.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 29, 2023

Civilian Shot Dead:

A civilian identified as Deepu, a resident of Udhampur in Jammu, has been shot dead in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. Details emerging. — Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) May 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)