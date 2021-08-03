Srinagar, August 3: Terrorists attacked a poplice party in Khanyar at Shiraaz Chowk area of Srinagar on Tiuesday. In the attack, on epolice personnel and one civilian got injured. They were immediatedly evacuated to a nearby hospital. The entire area has been cordoned off and search operation is currently underway.

