Jay Kotak, the son of Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak and co-head of Kotak811, has married former Miss India Aditi Arya. The couple tied the knot on Tuesday, November 7, in Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre. Jay Kotak took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday to share a photo of him and his wife, Aditi Arya. "07.11.2023 Aditi & Jay," he captioned the pic. Kotak Mahindra Bank's Uday Kotak Calls Out LinkedIn Account Promoting Bitcoin, Says 'This is a Fake'.

