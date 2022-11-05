Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalanand Saraswati stoked controversy on Tuesday after claiming Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed were originally Hindus. Shankaracharya made the statement while addressing a congregation at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. Shankaracharya claimed that there is no documentation about 10 years of Jesus’ life in the Bible as he was in India during that time and out of that, he stayed at Puri for three years during which he came in contact with the then Shankaracharya. He was a Vaishnav and followed all the rituals, Shankaracharya further claimed. Video: Annoyed by Dust Due to Sweeping, Miscreant Beats Woman, Her Daughter With Stick in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

‘Jesus Christ Was A Hindu’, Claims Shankaracharya:

