Jet Airways on Sunday took to Twitter to warn people about fraudsters who are allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them with jobs in the airline. "Please check the source of email or social media posts before responding to job posts or offers," the tweet said.

Check tweet:

#JetAirways (@jetairways) on Sunday cautioned against fraudsters that are duping people on pretext of getting them jobs in the airline. pic.twitter.com/TVO8ASUyJp — IANS (@ians_india) March 27, 2022

