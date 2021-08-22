Jammu and Kashmir: 20-year-old Samaniya Bhat from Baramulla has become the youngest female RJ of North Kashmir

J&K: 20-yr-old Samaniya Bhat from Baramulla has become the youngest female RJ of North Kashmir "I've completed graduation in Mass Communication from Govt Degree College, Baramulla. I applied for an RJ job among 250 others. I along with 3 male participants got selected," she says pic.twitter.com/JApVHPq3c1 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

