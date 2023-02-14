J&K | An old mortar bomb was found during construction work of a road in Shahapur village near LOC in Poonch district. The bomb was safely destroyed by the Army personnel. pic.twitter.com/GhmCuE9eJW— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

